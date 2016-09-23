Awards for Oakham allotment holders

The hard work put in by allotment holders in Oakham was recognised during a presentation evening.

The annual event was hosted on Friday, September 2, by the Oakham Allotment and Home Garden Society.

The society chairman, Martin Duncan got the evening underway by announcing that the standard of gardening and husbandry had improved immeasurably over the last few months, a statement that was echoed by the judges, who were society president Jeff Smith and horticultural society judge Pat Simmons.

Oakham town mayor also generously gave up his time to support the two judges and to attend the presentation evening.

The awards were handed out to:

Burley Road: Winner - Megan McCafferty; Runner Up - Michelle Taylor; Steward Award - Diane Fenn and Dee Lockner. Elm Close: Winner - Brian Lethbridge; Runner Up - Jim Finlay; Steward Award - Bob Dryland. Pillings Road: Winner - Dave Stewardson; Runner Up - Bob Kendrick; Steward Award - Billy Parsons and Bob Kendrick. Willow Crescent: Winner - Adrian Marshall; Runner Up - Nick Whiley; Steward Award - Louis Mullen. Town Council Award presented by Oakham mayor Adam Lowe - Mr Cornforth. Overall Winner - Dave Stewardson. Overall Runner Up - Brian Lethbridge.

All winners received shields to mark their success and a certificate was given to the Stewards Award winners.

The presentation itself was followed by a lovely buffet produced by the team at the RAOB Club in South Street, and then the raffle winners drawn.

There was also an entertaining and well-received talk by horticulturists Kevin Barker, formerly of Ashwell Garden Centre. The society thanked the Mermaid Fish Bar, and Harpers Hair Salon for their support in providing raffle prizes.