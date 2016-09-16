Celebrate Lincolnshire Day – travel for a pound!

People are being invited to celebrate Lincolnshire Day by travelling on the bus for a pound.

Lincolnshire County Council’s CallConnect bus service is offering bargain travel all day on Saturday October 1 to celebrate Lincolnshire Day.

The service is offering special £1 tickets for one-way journeys on pre-booked CallConnect services throughout the county including North Lincolnshire, on Saturday October 1, giving passengers the chance to explore the county.

This is the latest initiative from the nationally-acclaimed service, which operates a network of demand-responsive buses covering the whole of rural Lincolnshire.

Bookings for this offer can be taken from Saturday September 24.

Paul Sanders, CallConnect manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Passengers can travel for just £1 for a single journey, whether that’s shopping in their local Lincolnshire market town, or exploring further afield and connecting with other transport such as mainline buses or trains.

“We would encourage people who are not registered with the CallConnect service to do so and enjoy this offer. It is free to join and in addition to the offer on Saturday October 1, passengers will receive one free return journey when they register, which can be used at a later date.”

For up-to-date information and other offers, passengers, new and old, can follow the service on Twitter @callconnectbus to get regular updates on their CallConnect service.

For more details and to find out more about the CallConnect services call the Booking Centre: 0345 234 3344 for Lincolnshire; 0345 263 8153 for Nene and Welland and 0345 263 8139 for North Lincolnshire.

CallConnect operates 7am-7pm, Monday-Friday, and 8am-6pm on Saturdays. Details of any local variations are available from the booking office.