Friends and colleagues remember ‘majestic’ Oakham rugby player who tragically died after collapsing during match

Countess of Wessex charity cycle ride visits RAF Wittering EMN-160925-182304009

Children give Countess of Wessex Royal welcome to Wittering

Warning about contaminated meat in Rutland after sheep were stolen and skinned

Bourne2Play designs for a play area at the Wellhead in Bourne, by ProLudic. EMN-160701-102431001

Bourne2Play is bidding for cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative

Park Mark awarded to Grantham and Stamford car parks

Burghley ride raises £20,000

Three generations leap from plane for cancer cause

Nearly 100 people turn out for funeral of Grantham war veteran after social media campaign

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

UPDATE: Police name 17-year-old killed in hit and run on A1 at Grantham

CallConnect bus. EMN-160318-101301001

Celebrate Lincolnshire Day – travel for a pound!

UPDATE: Man bailed after 17-year-old is killed in hit and run on A1 at Grantham

Following a search a suspect was arrested by Sussex Police earlier this evening

Man arrested after 17-year-old boy is killed in hit and run on A1 at Grantham

Thieves target three cars in Market Deeping

Loose change, mints and aftershave stolen from vehicles

Cyber crime officer is proving a hit with Rutland residents

Former teacher from Oakham to serve as naval officer after completing accelerated training programme

New College Stamford degree-level students graduate PHOTO: RICHARD FAULKS EMN-160922-094900001

Years of hard work pay off as New College Stamford degree students graduate

Young readers with author Will Hussey

Young readers in Market Deeping celebrate their summer success

Rutland County Council could part-fund new primary school in Oakham

Market Deeping Community Primary School reception class

Class of 2016: Market Deeping – Reception

Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Revealed: the tricks packaging designers use to make us spend

Number Crunchers, from left, Philip Bryan, Michael Sellars, Gemma Frost, Carl Knights and Trevor Hargrave.

Testing times as Spalding’s Number Crunchers seek to beat TV’s Eggheads

Yahoo Headquarters. Picture: CC

What to do if you’re one of the 500m hacked Yahoo users

Syrian refugees arrive in Leicestershire as part of relocation scheme

Simon Elmore EMN-160709-131450001

Travellers in Stamford's Wharf Road car park EMN-160921-191625005

Travellers ordered to leave Stamford car park

Coun Bob Adams, Conservative leader of SKDC ENGEMN00120130424141642

Vote of no confidence in Leader of South Kesteven District Council fails

Forbidden fruit for green waste in the Deepings and Bourne

Plague of 200 billion giant daddy longlegs on the way

Richard Jeffs took this photo of a nightjar in Uppingham EMN-160709-110728001

Nightjar spotted in Rutland for first time in two years

Sleepiness linked to traffic noise and pollution

Mum’s warning about kissing your baby if carrying virus that 60% of us already have

Siobhan Parkin and her dad Dale Oliver, who has Parkinsons

Dad inspires Stamford woman’s walk for Parkinson’s

Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

Funding boost for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance

Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Feeding egg and peanuts to young infants “reduces allergy risk”

