24-hour squash marathon in Stamford to aid mum-of-two’s recovery from brain aneurysm

A 24-hour squash marathon is being held to raise funds for a mother-of-two who has been confined to a wheelchair after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Organised by Stamford Squash Club, it is hoped the event will raise £10,000 for Petra Landeweerd, 44 – who until September 2015 lived in Carlby with husband Henk and their daughters Lara and Sofie.

The squash marathon will begin at 6pm on Friday, January 27, at Stamford School’s sports complex in Conduit Road, where the squash club is based.

Club member Nick Stone, 41, from Ufford, is a close friend of the Landeweerd family.

He said: “My wife and I moved to the new housing development beside Stamford’s train station in 2000 and Petra and Henk were neighbours who we became very close to.

“They moved to Carlby in 2008 and, in July 2015, returned to Holland but we stayed in touch and have been over to see them several times.

“Sadly, in late January 2016, Petra suffered a brain aneurysm. It was totally out of the blue and had a major impact on her.

“We have set a fundraising target of £10,000 and are already making good progress towards that with online donations.”

Since falling ill nearly a year ago, Petra has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

If the £10,000 target is reached, the money will be used to buy an ‘e-hand bike’ to allow her to get out and about with her children.

Henk Landeweerd, who during his time here was managing director of Aebi Schmidt UK in Peterborough, will be present to participate in the squash marathon.

Two courts will be in constant use during the marathon, with players doing multiple stints on court during the 24-hour period.

Nick, who is managing director of international marketing services company St Ives Group, added: “Some of us of will play for around eight or nine hours in total. It will be extremely physically-demanding, but it’s all for a very good cause.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/24hr-squash-marathon

lOther fundraising events are being planned by friends and former neighbours of the Landeweerd family in Carlby – including a coffee and cake morning at Carlby Village Hall on Friday, January 27, between 10am and midday.