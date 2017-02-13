2nd Stamford Town Beavers donate books to school

Children from the 2nd Stamford Town Beavers colony worked together to donate a second hand book collection to Bluecoat Primary School in the town.

When invested, Beaver Scouts make a promise to be ‘helpful to others’, so when they learnt that Bluecoat Primary School were extending their library facilities to enhance the reading skills of their pupils, they decided to each search their own book collections, to find books they had grown out of.

They packaged up their books and donated them to the school.

Bluecoat Primary School, recently judged outstanding by Ofsted inspectors, has developed the new library in partnership with the Stamford Burghley Rotary Club.

Headteacher Carol Hines said: “It’s lovely to see the Beaver Scouts helping out other members of their community and we were very grateful for their donation.

“The library is a wonderful place where our children come and read for pleasure, often sharing books with their friends.

“We are proud to be able to offer such a fantastic and up to date range of both fiction and non-fiction for pupils to borrow and read at home.”

After being shown around the new library by Mrs Hines, the Beavers enjoyed looking around the facilities and were very impressed with the Roald Dahl displays.

Arthur Wilson, six, said: “It’s great that other children will get to read our books.”

Beaver leader Louise Warren says the group is always looking out for community projects to get involved in.

E-mail louisewarren47@googlemail.com to find out more.