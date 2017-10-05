350 workers face axe as Cummins factory to close

350 jobs are at risk as Stamford’s biggest employer Cummins Generator Technologies is set to close within 12-months.

Despite investment and efforts to improve productivity at the Barnack Road site, in the town, it has remained uncompetitive.

Cummins employs 500 people at the Barnack Road base and it expects to move 150 staff members to another Cummins’ facility in Ryhall Road, in the town.

It is hoped to move the remaining 350 staff to other Cummins sites locally if spaces are available.

A consultation will start with workers from next week.

