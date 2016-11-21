747 service between Uppingham and Leicester will be stopped in January

The 747 bus service between Leicester and Uppingham will stop running in the New Year.

The service, which is operated by Centrebus, will cease operation on Sunday, January 8, after a commercial review.

Commercial manager for Centrebus Bijel Mistry said it was no longer cost-effective to run the service. She said: “The 747 is a long standing route that Centrebus has operated on a commercial basis for a number of years. We have been monitoring and reviewing passenger numbers on the service for some time. Unfortunately during the summer period it was found that passengers numbers were low and the service was no longing meeting the costs of running the service and as a result a decision was made to operate to a reduced timetable from the end of August. The revised timetable operated on an hourly basis during the peak and a two-hourly basis during the off peak. Since the changes we have been keeping a close eye on both passenger numbers and revenue for the service and have found that unfortunately, even with a reduced timetable (which requires less resource and therefore less costs) the service is not meeting its running costs.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to passengers, but unfortunately we are unable to continue to operate the service without any additional funding.”

Rutland County Council and Leicestershire County Council have been made aware of the decision and both authorities have been provided with passenger numbers and revenue figures, as requested.

Rutland county council’s portfolio holder for transport Tony Mathias (Con) said: “We are disappointed that Centrebus has chosen to stop the 747 service without consulting either ourselves or Leicestershire County Council.

“The 747 bus is a commercial route. It receives no funding from local authorities so does not rely on support from Rutland County Council to operate.

“We are running surveys to find out exactly how and why passengers use this service so that we can understand the full impact of Centrebus’ decision. This will take some time but is important in order to identify possible solutions for those people affected.”

Uppingham mayor Alec Crombie said the town council had not had an opportunity to discuss it but he added: “I personally know quite a few people who would feel the loss of this service and being a non-driver myself I can empathise with how they feel. The 747 service serves a range of different people and it would be a big loss.”

Do you use the 747 Centrebus service? Tell us your views by e-mailing the newsdesk