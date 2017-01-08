A busy end of year for 1st Bourne Scouts

It was a busy year end for 1st Bourne Scouts with a range of activities and the setting up of two new sections in Morton.

The two new sections - Ringwood Beavers and Pillar Wood Cubs - received a very welcome donation from Morton Town Lands Charity at the beginning of December.

Morton donation. Pictured is Keith Noakes with the Rev Dr Lynda Pugh and beaver and cub leader Carolyn Greig

The donation was presented by trustees the Rev Dr Lynda Pugh, and trust secretary Keith Noakes and has been used as a contribution to the purchase of new Standards for the sections.

Then on Tuesday, December 20, a number of leaders from 1st Bourne joined with leaders and young people from 2nd Stamford to provide refreshments during the interval of the Messiah, which was being performed by Stamford Choral Society. They served the audience of over 200 people in 20 minutes, raising £120 and all the remaining tea, coffee and biscuits were donated to Foodbanks in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

And staff of the Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Bourne also made a donation of £100 to the group as part of its Small Change Big Difference campaign.

The group also took part, with nearly 150 members of girlguiding and scouting, in a carol service to conclude the year in song.