A cause for celebration as students finally get their A-level results

Students across the area breathed a sigh of relief yesterday morning as the long wait for A-level results came to an end.

At Stamford Endowed Schools - Stamford School (boys) and Stamford High School (girls) - there was once again some strong A- level results.

Overall the 199 students gained grades of A*, A, B or C in 83 per cent of their examinations with 32 per cent of the entries being graded at A* or A. Of the 614 A-level examinations taken, 198 resulted in either A* or A grades. 27 students gained at least three A grades.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “This year’s excellent examination results are the culmination of many years of work by our students and their teachers, supported by their families.

“There have been many superb results and in that I count those students who have worked hard to achieve grades above their predictions. I really am delighted for them, particularly so when set against the change and pressure this year of undertaking examinations at the end of their course rather than during it. Many congratulations to all.”

In a joint statement the heads of Stamford School and Stamford High School, Nick Gallop and Vicky Buckman, added: “We are very proud of our boys and girls and their results. In a climate of change they have done extremely well. We see some very exciting futures for these Stamfordians and we all wish them well as they go out into the world.”

Students were nervous as they arrived at New College Stamford to collect their results but delighted as they left.

Charlie Fardon was thrilled to achieve an amazing 3 As in English, law and psychology in her A-levels which has secured her offer to study law at York University.

Ralph Shilcock also achieved an A, A, B in English, politics and law and an A* in his Extended Project Qualification. Ralph said: “I started my A-levels at sixth form but dropped out after AS. College is a completely different experience, I’ve enjoyed my time here and want to say a big thank you to all my tutors who’ve helped me along the way.”

Ralph is now off to study Arabic and politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Janet Meenaghan, principal of New College Stamford said: “We are very proud of our students who have performed incredibly well this year securing their first choice university places”.

“With 100 per cent pass rate across 14 different subjects, the proportion of students achieving high grades has increased considerably, with a third of our A Level students achieving A*, A and B grades. We wish them all well in their future studies.”

Results day was a huge success for Jasmine Carter, 22, who was awarded a £5,000 scholarship to teach maths with a guaranteed teacher training placement at Lincoln University.

She said “I will miss college. It was a brilliant two years at New College Stamford. It has given me a future again. Before I came to college I was working full-time in a job I didn’t enjoy. New College Stamford has given me the opportunity to follow my dreams.”

Chelsea Sidorowicz has secured a place at the University of Huddersfield after achieving A, A, B in her A-levels. She said: “I loved coming to college it was much better for me than school. It was nice to have the freedom to explore my own ideas. My lecturers were great and really helped me throughout.”

The headteacher of The Deepings School Richard Lord was very pleased with the A-level examination results achieved by students this year, especially the increase in A* to B grades.

Phil Smith, assistant headteacher with responsibility for the sixth form, added: “It is with a great sense of pride that we recognise the hard work of the Year 13 students in achieving a strong set of results that will enable them to pursue their aspirations in the future. The fact that so many of our students have performed so well is testament to their commitment and desire to realise their potential.”

Head boy Ben Jacklin was delighted with his results and said: “Having achieved 3 A*s in maths, further maths and chemistry I could not be happier. I definitely could not have achieved these results without the tireless support of the Sixth Form team so I am forever thankful to them. I am now excited to be studying maths at Nottingham University.”

Mr Lord said: “These examination results reflect the hard work and talent of the students and specialist teaching staff at the Deepings School. We would also like to recognise the very supportive roles of the students’ parents and carers.

“I would like to congratulate everybody involved on their achievements and efforts. These results mean that the vast majority of students will be able to progress on to their first choice university and for many this means some of the very best universities in the country. We wish all of our outgoing students the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating with them at next month’s presentation evening.”

Students at Rutland County College went out on a high as the sixth form celebrated its final A-level results day yesterday.

Star performers included Elizabeth Hulse from Allexton who achieved As in French, history and maths and Daniel Bennett from Launde with A* in maths, A in physics and B in further maths.

Elizabeth has a place to study Law at Newcastle University and Daniel hopes to study maths at Bath.

Principal Carl Smith paid tribute to the hard work of students and staff and said that he was delighted to see that it had paid off.

“We’ve had fantastic results across the board and it’s great to see that so many of our students have bucked the national trend and are going to university,” he added.

l Don’t forget to get next week’s Mercury to see how pupils fare in their GCSEs.