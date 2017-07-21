A challenge for cake club members

Have your say

Members of a clandestine cake club travelled to Oakham for a change on Sunday.

Stamford Clandestine Cake Club meets in a different location each month.

The club usually meets in Stamford, but this month members met at Kavanagh’s Tea Room in Church Street, Oakham.

Clare Kavanagh, the owner of the tea room, was the perfect host as members brought along cakes that challenged them personally.

Challenges ranged from a first-time lemon roulade to a challenge of beautiful decorations.

Clare is pictured above with members of the cake club.