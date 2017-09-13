A colourful way to mark 90 years of WI

Members of a women’s institute group which this year marks its 90th birthday celebrated in a colourful fashion by yarn bombing their village square.

Anne Collins is a keen crocheter and a member of Corby Glen and District WI and dreamt up the novel way to celebrate after spotting it in a magazine.

For the last few months, the 40 members of the group, which incorporates the villages of Swayfield and Stainfield, have been making animals, flowers and long scarves to decorate the Buttercross and on Tuesday last week, with the help of Anne’s tall husband Tony, they brought a bit of colour to the square in Corby Glen.

And on Thursday - the night of their normal meeting - they toasted the group with a glass of wine and enjoyed entertainment from Keith Tomlinson, who played music from the decades the group has existed. Past members were also invited to come along and join in the fun.

Anne said the yarn bombing was “a bit of fun to show we’re not all jam and Jerusalem”.

She said: “We had a fabulous party and it was great fun yarn bombing. It looked so colourful and it brightened up an otherwise dull week. All the children were looking at the animals on their way to and from school - it was great.”

The knitted items were taken down after a week on Tuesday but the members’ hard work will not go to waste - the items will be saved for the WI stall at the Corby Glen Sheep Fair.

Nationally, WI celebrated its centenary last year and Anne said it’s not uncommon for groups to reach such a ripe old age.

“It’s amazing to reach our 90th birthday and we’re all very proud. We vowed at our party that we’d all be there for our 100th birthday,” Anne said.

New members are welcome at the group, which has a speaker each month. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 7.30pm in the Church Street Rooms.

Anne urged people to come along and give it a go.

“It’s educational and we have a lot of fun. There’s a good social aspect too - we all look out for one another,” she said.