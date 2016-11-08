A&E “exceptionally busy” at Peterborough City Hospital as patients asked only to attend with urgent and critical conditions

The Emergency Department at Peterborough City Hospital is “exceptionally busy” with patients asked only to attend if they have “urgent and critical” conditions.

Neil Doverty, chief operating officer, said: “Following an extremely busy weekend and Monday night, emergency staff at Peterborough City Hospital are continuing to admit and treat a high number of patients who require our urgent attention.

“It is imperative that we ask members of the public to think about the service they need before arriving. Please only use our Emergency Department for urgent and critical conditions.

“If your condition is not urgent, or you are unsure of the severity or urgency of your condition, in the first instance call NHS 111 or contact your local chemist or GP for advice.

“Alternatively, visit the Minor Illness and Injury Unit at the City Care Centre in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, or the minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital which is open from 9-5 weekdays.”