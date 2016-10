Ladies choir A Handful of Harmonies are all set for their next big performance - this time on BBC Two quiz show Eggheads.

Appearing with musical director Andrew Clingo, the ladies, representing all six choirs, filmed the show in Glasgow in July but have kept tight-lipped about how they got on. Their show will be screened on Wednesday at 6pm.

There are A Handful of Harmonies choirs in Stamford, Langtoft, the Deepings, Bourne, Oundle and Spalding.