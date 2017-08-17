A-level results: Harington School students gain Cambridge and Oxford entry grades

Have your say

An ecsatic student is heading to Cambridge to study veterinary medicine at Cambridge while her Harington School classmate is going to Oxford to study chemistry.

Jennifer Daw, 18, of Great Dalby, secured two A* in English literature and maths and A grades in biology and chemistry at the Oakham sixth form.

It has won her a place at Newnham College, in Cambridge, on a six-year course as she aims to become a vet.

The teenager said: ”I was so surprised when I found out. I am delighted and I’m feeling very good at this monent.

“I’m really looking forward to going to Cambridge and I’m ready for it. I’m not nervous about going away from home.”

Classmate Lydia Simms, 18, of Oakham, is heading to St Hildas College, at Oxford, to study chemistry.

She secured A* in chemistry, biology and maths to win a place on the four-year degree course.

She said: “I’m over the moon.

“I put a lot of work in to gain these results and it’s been nerve wracking but I’m going to celebrate with my friends.

“I’m looking forward to going away to Oxford.”

While Freya Menzies, 18, of Oakham, was celebrating gaining an A* in biology coupled with A grades in chemistry and physics.

She is heading to the University of Leicester to study medicine over five-years.

She said: “I was very nervous but I’m feeling pretty good now.

“I have been aiming for this since before my GCSEs and it’s been hard work. It was harder than I expected.

“I’m nervous and excited about heading to university.”

An ecstatic Emily Raynor, 18, of Oakham, was jumping for joy after she secured a place at the University of Sheffield after first thinking she might have missed out.

The teenager was concerned she had not gained good enough grades but was told by the university that they were accepting her for a bio-chemistry degree in the autumn.

She gained A in biology, B in chemistry and C in maths.

She said: “My maths grade was less than I needed but I have still got in.

“I’m really, really happy to get into Sheffield and it has made all of the work worthwhile.

“I’m proud of my classmates too for gaining places at university.

“I’m from Leeds originally and I still have family up there so I’m looking forward to it as Sheffield will be halfway between Leeds and Rutland.”

Harington School this year recorded 78 per cent of results between grade A* to C with 21 per cent of all grades at A or A*.

John Harrison, head of the sixth form, said 98 per cent of students passed their exams.

He said: “We are really proud of their achievements. These are the first A-level results for the school and the students and staff have worked really hard and we are delighted.

“All of our students who have applied to university have confirmed offers which is a great achievement.

“We know they will continue to enjoy success in all that they do.”