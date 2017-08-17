A-level results: Rutland County College goes out on a high

Students at Rutland County College went out on a high as the sixth form celebrated its final A-level results day today (Thursday, August 17).

Star performers this year include Elizabeth Hulse from Allexton who achieved As in French, History and Maths and Daniel Bennett from Launde with A* in Maths, A in Physics and B in Further Maths.

Elizabeth has a place to study Law at Newcastle University and Daniel hopes to study Maths at Bath.

He said: “I’m really happy with my physics and maths results. I’m disappointed with further maths because I needed an A to get into Bath so I’m going to make some calls.

“I’ve been doing judo since I was in primary school and Bath have a really good team which is why I’d like to go there.”

Millie Watson from Ashwell was another top performer with A in French, A in English and B in biology, as was Poliner Toner from Bourne who must possibly be one of the only Rutland students to take a A-levels in Dutch and Russian, achieving C and A grades respectively as well as a B in business and B in sociology.

Five students in health and social care got the highest possible grades, Emma Smith from Melton Mowbray and Megan Smith from Braunston-in-Rutland, Kayna Penrose-Toms from Stamford, Courtney Hems from Uppingham and Jasmine Owen from Stamford all got top distinctions triple-star.

Principal Carl Smith paid tribute to the hard work of students and staff and said that he was delighted to see that it had paid off.

“We’ve had fantastic results across the board and it’s great to see that so many of our students have bucked the national trend and are going to university,” he added.

The average point score for students at the college was 27.9 and, despite the national downturn in university applications, just as many Rutland students applied for university places this year with most getting onto their first-choice course.

Mr Smith said that he was pleased that Rutland students were not being put off by the higher university fees, which have risen to £9,250 per year from September, but he added to the calls for a review of the system which now means many students face a debt of more than £50,000 by the time they graduate.

“We are in danger of returning to the bad old days when only students with rich parents went to university and if we do that we will be by-passed by countries like the USA, Japan and Germany who have far higher rates of participation in higher education,” he added.

“It’s simply not fair that young people are being priced out of university in this way and I think the whole tuition system has got to be reformed.”

Daniel said: “The increase in fees means you have to think hard about where you go next and don’t compromise.”

Ollie Humphrey, 18, from Stamford got B in history, B in economics and C in maths and is going to Sheffield Hallam to study History. He said: “The rise in tuition fees didn’t really put me off.

“I enjoy History and haven’t got a career plan. I’m going to see what happens.”