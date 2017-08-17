A-level results: Students at Bourne Grammar School celebrate

Once again the results for students at Bourne Grammar School are hugely impressive.

The school’s 155 students were entered for 485 A-level examinations, achieving an impressive pass rate of 99 per cent. There were 154 grades at grade A or better. The highest grade, rewarding the most exceptional performance, is the A* grade and 45 A* grades were achieved.

Twenty-five students achieved three or more A-Level grades at grade A* or A and 12 achieved more than one A* grade. Of the 155 students, 27 achieved at least one A* grade.

Particularly impressive were Samuel Gutterige from Haconby with 4 A* grades and a further A grade, one of the most remarkable performances at A-Level from a Bourne Grammar student.

Bethany Denial from Witham-on-the-Hill and Daniel Dorcheh from Little Casterton both achieved a splendid trio of A* grades and Cameron Everist from Morton, Alfie Hick from Baston, Isaac Punter from Fletton, Rashmi Ramesh Shankar from Bourne, Miriam Thompson also from Bourne, Robert Ward from Thurlby and Alex Yau from Market Deeping all obtained two A* grades along with one or

more A grades.

Overall, nearly 62 per cent of all A-level grades were grade B or better and 87% were grade C or better.

Bourne Grammar’s Headteacher, Jonathan Maddox, was thrilled to share in the students’ celebrations and to see their relief, having successfully negotiated the first round of demanding, linear A-Level courses. He remarked: “The students have put everything into their studies for these fabulous results. The teachers here have had to work incredibly hard too, as so many of the syllabi were new and resources were limited, but both students and teachers have responded brilliantly to the challenges. To achieve success at A-Level nowadays really is a major achievement for a young person so these results are a source of great pride to all of us in the Bourne Grammar community.

“Congratulations to all those who collected their A-Level results today and also to students in Year 12 who received their AS-level results. Some great results were achieved by Year 12, which will spur them on to success next year as they complete their A-Level courses.”