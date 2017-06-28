A little rain and a lot of food at Uppingham Feast Day

Uppingham was filled with world food and live music at the weekend and despite there being some rain visitors had smiles on their faces.

The action at Uppingham Feast Day on Sunday kicked-off with a rhythmic samba procession through the High Street and the music continued throughout the event as there was performances from a wide variety of acts such as Uppingham Jazz and Soul Band and King Brasstards, who brought the unmistakable sounds of New Orleans to people’s ears.

World food and stalls lined the streets and there was also a craft fair and Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

As part of the celebrations, Leighfield Primary School Drama Group performed Alice in Wonderland at the Falcon Hotel.

In one of the many activities, children and adults were able to try their hands at woodland crafting as part of the Queen of Hearts Garden.

And if that wasn’t enough, street entertainers and a performance of traditional favourite Punch and Judy captivated the crowds.

Lucy Stephenson, of the Uppingham Town Partnership, which organised the event, said: “Although there quite literally was a little rain on the parade, this did not put off the local community from filling the streets and market square to enjoy this annual Uppingham Town Partnership event.

“As ever, an event like this does not happen without a huge amount of work from volunteers within the community, support from local businesses and the Uppingham Town Council. The Uppingham Town Partnership is hugely appreciative of this and looks forward to working with the community to put on Uppingham Feast Day 2018.”