A magical time on Wizard’s Express

A spell was cast over Nene Valley Railway over the weekend as the magical Wizard’s Express pulled up and took wizards and witches of all ages on an unforgettable journey.

The fun journey, which ran on both Friday and Saturday, started with visitors - many dressed in costume in keeping with the spirit of the event - arriving at the Wansford station to find it totally transformed. Carved pumpkins adorned the station and sparkling lights led the way to the steam train.

The journey took the passengers up to Peterborough station, past the sub-station of Overton which had been invaded by witches and creepy creatures and was lit up by glowing cauldrons.

By the time the train returned at just after 9.30pm, the passengers on board had a magical memory to take home.

Now in it’s fourth year, the Wizard’s Express grows in popularity every year and the tickets were sold out six weeks in advance for the weekend which was described as “unbelievable” by Jerry Thurston, from Nene Valley Railway.

“It was just so atmospheric and wonderful,” Jerry said. “It really was a magical night.”