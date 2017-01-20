A month’s worth of roadworks on major route through Stamford to begin next week

Roadworks are set to start on Monday on one of the ‘busiest routes through Stamford town centre’ and will last a month.

Kier is undertaking the work to install a puffin crossing across Station Road and dropped kerb crossings across St Mary’s Hill and the Town Bridge.

In addition to these pedestrian improvements, traffic signals at the junctions of Town Bridge and Wharf Road, St Mary’s Hill, High Street St Martin’s, Water Street and Station Road will be refurbished as part of the works.

The works, due to start on Monday, will be carried out using temporary three-way traffic signals at High Street St Martin’s, St Mary’s Hill and Wharf Road.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) said: “This is one of the busiest routes through Stamford’s town centre, so these improved facilities will assist all people that use this junction.

“While on site, we will also be undertaking work to upgrade several of the traffic lights near Town Bridge that have reached the end of their working lives.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we’d ask for your patience while these works are carried out.

“Once complete, these upgrades will make the junction at Town Bridge safer for all road users.”

Shops and businesses will not be affected by the improvement project, and access will be maintained at all times for residents and businesses.

As part of the works:

l Water Street and Station Road will both be closed to traffic wishing to exit at the junction with High Street St Martins.

lTraffic on Water Street will be diverted to Barnack Road and back to High Street.

lTraffic on Station Road will be diverted to Wothorpe Road and back to High Street.

lWothorpe Road will be made temporarily one-way southbound to Kettering Road for the duration of the works.

lTraffic will still be able to enter both Water Street and Station Road from the High Street. Closures are purely to traffic wishing to exit.

