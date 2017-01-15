A new collection point for food

Customers at The Briars Mini Market, in Churchill Road, Oakham, can now make donations of food to Rutland Foodbank using the collection point in store.

Indy Gill – who has owned the shop, which is part of the Premier convenience store network, for 12 years – approached the foodbank recently to offer his support.

He said: “Sadly, there are people in the county who are really struggling, and I know Rutland Foodbank does a great job providing essential supplies to those who are in need. I have put a large box in store which people can put donated food into. Whenever it gets full, I will deliver the food to the foodbank.”