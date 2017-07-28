A sense of community at Big Picnic

A Big Picnic event was held in Stamford on Sunday, featuring a range of talented musicians and more importantly a sense of community.

Stamford Town Council organised the event, which took place on the Recreation Ground - a venue which the town council believes has lots of potential to hold community events in the future - and musicians used the bandstand as their stage.

Andy Croft, who runs The Cellar Bar and is also a town councillor, organised the musicians and the town council said it was indebted to both him and all the musicians who performed for giving their time for free.

Musicians who performed were: Chloe Lorentzen and Ryan Champion, Michael Morgan, HMS Welland, Dan Cooper, Brian and The Zarakan Blues Band and sound engineer Coun Croft. A sound amplification facility has been added to the bandstand this will further the town council’s intention to stage more events to draw the community together.

As well as the music, the park was also popular and The Shack opened its doors to offer teas and coffees to visitors.

Chairman of Stamford Town Council’s events committee Maxine Couch said it was a great event.

Maxine said: “We had a lot of support at the event but I think because it was the first event and it was mainly advertised on social media, it could have been better so there are lessons to learn for next year.

“But it was a really great event and we were pleased to see people there, utilising the Recreation Ground and it all it has to offer because it’s a really great amenity for Stamford.

“There was a real sense of community.”

The events committee intends to build on this event and looks forward to a second Big Picnic on the Recreation Ground next year.