There was a wonderful display of entries from villagers on display at the Empingham Garden Club’s annual produce show.

The Audit Hall was a colourful spectacle of arts and crafts, fruit and vegetables and flowers on Sunday.

This year, for the first time, there was a significantly high number of entries from the children from Empingham Primary School. There were more than 40 wooden spoons depicting favourite story book characters and the walls were lined with self portraits and flower pictures.

The fruit and vegetables this year were of excellent quality and garden club member Dave Hodson took the top prize for most points in this section. He won the Challenge cup and one year’s subscription to Kitchen Garden magazine.

Most point in the horticultural section as a whole was won by Stafford Wallace who received the coveted RHS Banksian Medal.

Each of the judges choose their top exhibit in the section they judged and then the visiting public in the afternoon put a penny in a box choosing their favourite. The winner this year was Lesley Danbury for the most exquisite piece of quilting. The standard of crafts was high this year and the judge commented that the soft crafts were some of the best she had ever seen and could have awarded the points over and over.