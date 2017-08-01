A1 accident causes gridlock in Stamford

An accident on the A1 in rush hour caused gridlock in Stamford as motorists tried to find a route through.
The accident took place on the southbound carriageway near Tickencote, in Rutland.
More to follow.
An accident on the A1 in rush hour caused gridlock in Stamford as motorists tried to find a route through.
The accident took place on the southbound carriageway near Tickencote, in Rutland.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rutland and Stamford Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.