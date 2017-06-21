A47 collision update

The A47 towards Leicester from the A47/A6003 roundabout near Uppingham is now open again following a two vehicle collision this afternoon (June 21).

Two people were treated at the scene following the collision and police, the ambulance service and firefighters attended the scene.

East Midlands Ambulance Service have released a statement which reads: “We received a call from the police at 3.09pm asking for assistance at a road traffic collision near the roundabout next to Ayston village. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a doctor and an air ambulance. Two patient were treated and discharged at the scene.”