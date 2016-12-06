A6121 at Toft closed as work continues to repair burst water main

Anglian Water has been working since late Friday night on the A6121 at Toft to locate and repair a burst water main.

An emergency closure was put in place to enable the necessary repairs to be made and Anglian Water is currently re-instating the road so it can be re-opened to traffic.

At this stage, it is uncertain whether the work will be completed by this evening, so the public are advised to avoid the area where possible or follow the signed alternative route.

Anglian Water will re-open the road to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so.