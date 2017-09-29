Academy celebrates its 10th anniversary

A group which aims to inspire young people through school and after-school sport activities is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

One Touch Football Soccer School was launched by Glenn Vaughan in September 2007 and initially provided football coaching to schools in the area - today it delivers a range of sporting activities including tag rugby and basketball to more than 1,000 children each week.

Glenn, who is based in Stamford, said: “”We are all about fun and inclusion - we cater for everybody.

“I just wanted to give people a chance to play football and have fun.

“We aim to offer the best services and experiences for all our players and students. We work our way up from the bottom. I feel so proud to see kids active and inspired.

“I wanted to give something back to the younger generation, that was the idea. I didn’t think I would be here 10 years down the line.”

To celebrate the anniversary which took place on September 15, Glenn plans to hold a charity football match but is not sure of the details of it yet.

Although football is now not the main sport that the company focuses on, Glenn has ensured that it is still a key part of its plans.

One Touch has teams competing in leagues and playing professional club academies.

Glenn has a team of 10 staff and One Touch provides activities and football training centres across Lincolnshire.

One of the centres for children aged seven to 14 is at Ryhall playing field, another is ‘soccer tots’ - a football coaching group for children aged 2 to 5.

One player that Glenn coached is Morgan Penfold who has signed a professional contract with League One club Peterborough United.

Giving back to the community is very important to One Touch and it has hosted a number of charity events such as a 24-hour Football Match for #TeamGeorge, a trust which supports the rehabilitation of Stamford teenager George Robinson.It also ran the ‘Boots For Buddies’ appeal last year, which collected more than 1,000 pairs of boots for underprivileged children.

This month, the group launched the 16+ Academy & Education Scholarship, based at The Grange, home of Netherton Utd FC for teenagers keen to forge a career in football.

The scholarship provides 16 to 18-year-olds a BTEC level 2 or 3 in sport, which comes with 20 hours of football made up of daily training and regular competitive fixtures - and Glenn said expanding it is one of his key ambitions in the future. He said: “The goal is to keep it growing and include as many children as possible.”

For more visit onetouchfootball.co.uk