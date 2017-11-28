Academy offers scholarships

A Stamford football academy is offering teenagers with dreams of making it as a professional footballer a chance to net themselves a scholarship.

FCV International Football Academy is offering up to six two year full or part time scholarships in 2018, which will include a BTEC in Sports Studies or A-levels, with 25 hours a week playing football.

The scholarships are open those aged 15 to 18, and those who wish to secure one will have to impress coaches in a football match which is being held at its open evening at the Borderville Sports Centre in Stamford on December 15, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Joe Longhurst, marketing executive for the academy, said: “Our directors wanted to get local youngsters involved - we want to be involved in the local community. We are looking to give them away to the best players because we want to get the best players.”

One of the academy’s player’s T’ai Williams enjoyed a trial at Derby County after joining the academy.

To register e-mail head of talent development at the academy, Ben Watts at bwatts@internationalfootball academy and include: name, contact number, e-mail and address of player, name of players parents and guardians, date of birth, preferred playing positions and playing career to date.