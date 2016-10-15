Accountant from Stamford jailed for stealing more than £125,000 from employers

An accountant who stole over £125,000 from three employers was jailed on Wednesday for 28 months.

Jane Moore, 56, carried out the thefts over a ten year period, stealing over £75,000 from J D Birch, a garage in Sutton on Sea, and a further £50,000 from decorators J A Vickers.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Moore transferred the money in to her own account after encouraging both businesses to move to computer banking.

Moore also admitted stealing a smaller sum of £780 from North Shore Holiday Centre.

The court heard the thefts were discovered when the owner noticed an unusual transaction on a paper bank statement.

Investigations showed Moore had transferred £73,000 in to her own account and also falsified two cheques to the value of £2,513.

Moore’s theft from J A Vickers was discovered when the business fell victim to an unrelated incident of computer hacking.

Investigations showed Moore had stolen £50,000 from the business in 14 high value transactions over 10 years.

As the business became less profitable due to the thefts the owners remortgaged their homes and cashed in a pension. Both owners were forced to postpone retirement.

Ian Way, mitigating, said Moore had wanted to plead guilty from the moment matters came to light.

He said: “There was no high living. She can only explain that she took money to pay bills which never seemed to settle and it became a spiral.”

He said Moore had assets of over £100,000 to help pay back some compensation to the victims.

Moore formerly of Burghley Road, Skegness, and now of Garden Close, Stamford, admitted five charges of fraud and theft over a 10-year period up until December 2015.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Moore: “Had you not been caught I believe there is little doubt you would have continued to behave in this way.”