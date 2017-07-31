Air ambulance flies injured man from Market Deeping to hospital in Nottingham

Have your say

A seriously injured man of 19 was flown by air ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, on Thursday after his Renault Clio hit a tree beside Market Deeping bypass.

Police said the man’s injuries were believed non life-threatening.

His male passenger, also 19, suffered a minor injury.

Emergency services on the scene included police, fire, LIVES and ambulances, including Helimed 54, which covers Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Stories from our website today include:

Fears allayed over NHS dental services at Spalding hospital

Luck prevented catastrophic air crash over Lincolnshire coast

Ownership one of the cornerstones of a free society