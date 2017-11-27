Air views on future of Deepings Leisure Centre

A district councillor who represents the Deepings is urging residents to air their views about leisure facilities in the area.

A public forum will take place on Saturday, December 2, between 10am and 1pm.

It will take place at the Deepings Leisure Centre in Park Road, Deeping St James, and be attended by representatives of South Kesteven District Council as well as staff from the centre which is managed by the 1Life leisure company.

The centre is used by thousands of people every week for a wide variety of sports. There are more than 1,000 children enrolled in the weekly swim-schools and swimmers from Deepings Swimming Club have recently competed at British and European Championships. The centre also hosts a thriving Tang Soo Do martial arts club whose students compete at an international level.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), who represents the Market and West Deeping ward on the district council, said: “My family use the Deepings Leisure Centre regularly for swimming, badminton and fitness events.

“It is one of the busiest and most popular leisure centres in the district. In recent years it has improved significantly but frequent comments on social media suggest some people have ideas for making the centre even better.

“ I suggest some of these keyboard warriors come along to the forum and speak directly to the people responsible for the centre and its activities”.

The forum will also present an opportunity to hear more about the proposed new leisure centre planned for the Deepings which is expected to be in construction by 2020.

The plans for the new leisure centre were first unveiled at South Kesteven District Council’s economic business summit last month.