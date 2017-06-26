All systems go for next week’s Oakham Festival

The ever popular Oakham Festival will be making a return next week - and this time it is aiming to connect with the community and encourage audience participation.

This year the festival, which takes place between Wednesday and Sunday, is focusing more on theatrical events than in previous years, which have centred on music and dance.

It will include a radio play by Uppingham Theatre Company entitled ‘What a Carry On Up at The Castle’ at Oakham Castle, and a community cast performing Sarah Bell’s physical theatre piece, Threads.

Chairman of the organising committee Michelle Begy said this year’s festival would have a real community festival feel.

She said: “We have significantly extended the festival this year so that there’s something different and something for everyone. I think it will be a really good event.”

The festival kicks off on Wednesday with a performances by Oakham School’s Chamber Choir.

On Thursday, crowds will be able to enjoy a lunchtime ensemble from the Rutland Music Hub and a comedy night at The Grainstore, with Patrick Monahan and Tom Binns as headliners.

Friday will see Oakham harpist Harriet Flather take the stage for a lunchtime concert before ‘What a Carry On Up at The Castle’ in the evening.

On Saturday, a free showcase from the students of Rutland Young Dance Academy will start the day off, followed by Tallis, Tavener and Tambourines – a talk by renowned music historian Andrew Gant.

Saturday evening will see the Rutland Concert Band perform at the Proms in the Park! at the bandstand at Cutts Close, while The Grainstore have the Outlaw Eagles playing.

On Sunday the Rutland Sinfonia will be playing works by Mendelssohn Mozart, Delius and Schubert at Oakham School Chapel.

The festival is rounded off in style with Sarah Bell’s performance of Threads.

Tickets for events can be bought at Oakham Castle or Rutland Toys and Dance Boutique.

For more visit www.oakhamfestival.co.uk