Amazing support for Christmas gift appeals

Kind-hearted members of the public have been getting into the Christmas spirit by generously supporting gift appeals which benefit those in need.

At Stamford’s Morrisons store, in Uffington Road, four trolleys full of toys were donated by shoppers.

Thurlby Primary School gave 93 presents to the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins Christmas Tree Appeal EMN-161220-110617001

Staff and management donated 12 giant teddy bears and pupils from The Bluecoat School sang carols – with all donations being used to buy more toys.

All toys and teddy bears were taken to Peterborough City Hospital and given to the Amazon Children’s Ward and the accident and emergency department where they will benefit children who are in hospital over Christmas.

lThe Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins collected more than 1,000 presents through its Christmas Tree Appeal.

Presents were donated by local businesses and schools and were donated to local charities such as Home Start and a Down’s Syndrome support group.

Donated gifts at Tesco in Market Deeping

A total of £765 was raised by Stamford St Martins with help from Stamford Welland Academy pupils through a bag pack at Morrisons.

lFor the past month, pupils from Bourne Academy have been busy taking part in a Christmas challenge – designing hampers packed with wonderful Christmas gifts for the Butterfield Day Care Centre.

All tutor groups were provided with a standard-size cardboard box issued by Warners. Over the past few years, Bourne Academy pupils have used this challenge to create some inspiring, imaginative designs – ranging from turkeys and puddings to snowmen, sleighs and Santas.

The hampers were packed full of Christmas goodies and passed on to the day care centre.

Donated teddy bears and toys at Stamford Morrisons EMN-161220-110538001

As well as being a competitive event, Bourne Academy pupils came together to fully understand the importance of becoming involved in community projects.

After judging on December 13, the following pupils: Joseph Farmer, Toby Hawkins, Alex Catt, Matthew Bills, Jessica Perry, Chloe Humphrey, Jordan Avery, Emma Shrapel, Simone Flatters, Olivia Abbott, Catherine Dougall, Caitlin Hind, Lydia Crawford and Emily Tyrrell were delighted to deliver 54 hampers, with help from Santa.

Teacher Stacey Cooper said: “At the Butterfield Centre, the recipients were overwhelmed with joy. It was a fantastic afternoon spending time chatting to the members listening to their fascinating stories.

“On behalf of Bourne Academy, we would like to thank all the members and carers of Butterfield Care centre for enabling us to take part in this project and we wish them all a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year.”

lGift boxes packed with sweets, chocolates, socks and puzzle books have been donated to the eldery and vulnerable thanks to the generosity of Tesco customers.

Staff at the Tesco Superstore in Market Deeping packed up 39 boxes and delivered them to Age Concern and Market Deeping Children’s Centre.

Staff at the Tesco Superstore in Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, collected 50 boxes and delivered them to Digby Court, the Butterfield Centre, and sheltered housing in Meadow Close, Bourne.

Martin Reece, manager od the Market Deeping store, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support for this campaign.

“It was the first time 25 Tesco stores in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have teamed up to run a Christmas gift box campaign.

“We are proud of the efforts of all colleagues who contributed their time. We wish everyone a happy Christmas.”

lHundreds of presents have been handed out to the elderly and those who will be on their own this Christmas after community groups joined with Oakham’s Tesco store for a festive shoebox appeal.

Tesco Oakham store manager Andy Mears and community champion Hollie Hilton and colleagues from the South Street store delivered the gifts to Rutland Care Village, in Huntsmans Drive.

They then moved on to the drop-in centre at Oakham Congregational Church, where they sang Christmas carols before handing out more presents.

They were joined by children from Scallywags Day Nursery, in Cold Overton Road, who helped put the shoeboxes together.

Other organisations to benefit from the gifts were Age UK’s New Horizons group for widows and widowers, Age UK’s carers support group and Round Rutland community support group.

Local groups involved in the project, which collected a total of 220 shoeboxes, also included the 2nd Oakham Rainbow Guides; Cottesmore Scouts and Cubs; All Saints Church Tiny Tots toddler group; Cavells clothes store;Marcia May shoe shop; and the Knit and Natter knitting circle.