Angel Fair raises £30,000 for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

A Christmas fair in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised £30,000.

The first Angel Christmas Fair - the brainchild of Lady Victoria Leatham - was held at the Grade I listed hall in Peterborough from Friday to Sunday to raise funds for palliative care for patients this Christmas.

Angel Fair EMN-160512-151055001

More than 50 stall holders travelled from all over the continent to sell a variety of foods and gifts.

The event launched on Friday night with a champagne reception which was attended by sponsors, guests and dignitaries, including the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Sir David Arculus.

Lady Victoria said: “It was a wonderful weekend and the atmosphere was infectious.

“We had about 900 people through the doors and have raised a significant amount to allow people to be at home with their families this Christmas.”

The event’s main sponsor was The Remark Group in Peterborough which bought two of the large wicker angels that were the basis of the event. Other sponsors included Peterborough Audi, BGL, The George Hotel in Stamford, Strutt and Parker, Paul Richman, Hambleton Hall, John Lewis and Dawsons of Stamford.

The wicker angels were placed along the driveway to the hall to welcome visitors and lit in the evening.

Lady Victoria added: “We can’t thank our sponsors enough for their support of the fair. It would not have been possible without them.”

l The hospice will also host its annual free Lights of Love carol concert at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Sunday, December 11, from 6pm. The focus is to give give guests the opportunity to remember, reflect and celebrate the lives of people close to them.