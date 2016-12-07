Angels raise thousands for Thorpe Hall Hospice

An Angel Christmas fair raised £30,000 for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Angel Christmas Fair, founded by Lady Victoria Leatham, was held at the grade I listed hall in Peterborough last weekend to raise funds for palliative care for patients this Christmas.

More than 50 stall holders travelled from all over the continent to sell foods and gifts.

The event launched on Friday night with a champagne reception which was attended by sponsors, guests and dignitaries, including the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Sir David Arculus.

Lady Victoria said: “It was a wonderful weekend and the atmosphere was infectious.

“We had about 900 people through the doors and have raised a significant amount to allow people to be at home with their families this Christmas.”

The event’s main sponsor was The Remark Group in Peterborough which bought two of the large wicker angels that were the basis of the event. Other sponsors included Peterborough Audi, BGL, The George Hotel in Stamford, Strutt and Parker, Paul Richman, Hambleton Hall, John Lewis and Dawsons of Stamford.

The wicker angels were placed along the driveway to the hall to welcome visitors and lit in the evening to thank the sponsors.

Lady Victoria added: “We can’t thank our sponsors enough for their support of The Angel Fair. It would not have been possible without them.”