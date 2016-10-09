Angels will glow at hospice fair

A new Christmas Fair will be hosted at Thorpe Hall Hospice with brilliantly lit angel statues representing the hard work of its Sue Ryder nurses.

New for 2016, the Angel Christmas Fair, founded by Lady Victoria Leatham, will be held at Thorpe Hall on December 3 and 4, with more than 50 stalls already confirmed.

All proceeds will go to Sue Ryder, which provides palliative care at the hospice in Peterborough.

To give the event the wow factor, businesses are being asked to sponsor wicker angels that are between 120cm and 180cm in height and which will be lit up throughout the event.

Lynne Dawson, spokesman for the organising committee, said: “Palliative care is vital for patients and their families and the Angel Christmas Fair will help to boost the funds available for patients, so they’re able to be at home this Christmas.”

Sponsors of the angels will be invited to attend a champagne reception on December 2 from 6pm so they can see their company’s name in lights with their sponsored angel.

The event has already gained support from lead sponsors Remark, Peterborough City Council, Waitrose, John Lewis and sponsors of the first angel, The George Hotel in Stamford.

Additional tickets to the champagne reception will also be available at £25 per person for anyone who would like a preview of the crafts, foods and gifts on offer.

Not only will you be able to pick up some original and interesting presents, you will be able to sip on champagne donated by Hambleton Hall and sample food made by talented chef Bevan Fleming from Ludlow, who will be catering for the party.

Lady Victoria said: “This is becoming a proper community event. It is a chance for people to come together and show support for our fantastic local hospice, but also to have fun and enjoy some unbeatable shopping in aid of a great cause.”

The fair will be open to everyone on December 3 and 4 from 10am - 4pm. Entry costs £5 per person.

Other sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, to sponsor an angel or to buy tickets to the champagne reception, e-mail victoria.leatham@me.com