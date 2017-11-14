Anger at delay in homing family

Have your say

A family of six are angry that they are forced to live in a two bedroomed house as a council cannot find them a bigger one.

Mark Ryan and Terri Dimbleby share a house on Norfolk Square, Stamford, with their children Billy Ryan-Dimbleby, six months, Thomas Ryan-Dimbleby, 16 months, Ethan Ryan, 12, and James Ryan, 13,

Terri, 27, and Mark, 41, rent the house off South Kesteven District Council.

The couple and the babies share one bedroom and the two older children, who are disabled, share the other.

Over the last 16 months they have been pushing the council for a four bedroomed property either in Stamford or one of the villages nearby.

Terri said: “I have rung the council every week and sometimes twice a week.

“They just keep saying that there are people in more need than us.

“I have horrific nightmares of what could happen if there was fire. I have depression and anxiety and Mark has depression.

“The teenagers need their own rooms due to the disabilities.

“We are living out of carrier bags as with the beds in our room there is no place for a wardrobe.”

Terri spoke to Citizens’ Advice who were told there was nowhere suitable for the family by the council.

Councillor Nick Neilson, the authority’s Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The council allocates its properties in strict accordance with a specific set of policies and procedures.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, we can confirm that we have assessed the family’s circumstances and awarded them the highest priority on the housing list.

“The council has very limited availability of four bedroom houses in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

“We are, however, doing everything possible within the limited resources available to help this family meet their housing needs.”