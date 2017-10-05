Anger over Brexit comments by MP

Calls have been made to sack a Tory MP over claims he said Brexit voters were the working class “throwing a bit of a tantrum”.

Sir Alan Duncan, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, who backed the Remain camp was speaking in the United States.

The Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, was quoted as saying: “The manner in which the campaign was fought stirred up a lot of sentiment amongst people who were not habitual voters, particularly on the issue of immigration.

“You could feel blue-collar, urban, traditional Labour opinion going viral for leave. They were stirred up by an image of immigration which made them angry and made them throw a bit of a tantrum.”

Henry Bolton, Ukip’s leader, called for him to be sacked or to resign. He said: “How can a man who is meant to represent the UK in Europe feel that way about the majority of the people in the UK?”

Sir Alan said: “I did not even say the words ‘working class’. I said that ‘you could feel in the last ten days of the campaign, traditional blue-collar urban Labour opinion going viral for leave.

“They were stirred up by an image of immigration, which made them angry and throw a bit of a tantrum. That was part of the chemistry that explains the result.’ It’s very important for politicians to understand what people felt, and why.”