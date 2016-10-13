Anglian Water engineers examine Stamford’s 6ft sinkhole as investigation continues

Investigations into the cause of a sinkhole which opened up in the middle of one of Stamford’s busiest roads are continuing today.

Engineers from Anglian Water have been on site at the junction of Scotgate and West Street this morning.

Sink hole in Scotgate, Stamford EMN-161210-161019001

Four-way traffic controls are currently in place and the affected area of carriageway has been cordoned off – leading to delays for motorists travelling through the area.

As previously reported on this site a hole which appeared relatively small from above - but was actually around three feet deep and six feet wide beneath the surface - was spotted at around 2pm yesterday.

Lincolnshire Police put a partial road closure in place while staff from Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team examined the hole.

Speaking yesterday, highways officer Ian Gregory said the hole was big enough for him to lie down in. He said the cause was unknown, but one possibility was a water leak might have damaged the carriageway over a long period of time.

Traffic queues in North Street caused by the four-way temporary traffic lights

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We have had staff at the scene this morning. There is no sign of fresh water inside it, so we don’t think there’s a leak from the water supply.

“We have another team who will be there shortly to check the sewers and drains, but it doesn’t seem likely that will be the cause of the problem either.”

A highways officer examines the hole in Scotgate, Stamford, yesterday EMN-161210-160951001