Anna’s Hope to benefit from fun run

Hundreds of runners will be pounding the streets of Peterborough this weekend as the Perkins Great Eastern Run and Anna’s Hope Fun Run take place.

Both the half-marathon and the Anna’s Hope fun run will start and finish on The Embankment.

The 5km fun run starts at 10am on Sunday, and the half marathon follows at 10.30am.

Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at Peterborough City Council said: “The race is one of the biggest events on our annual calendar and we expect many hundreds of residents and visitors to come out and support the runners along the course.”