Anniversary meal in memory of hero Spitfire pilot Johnnie Johnson

A special anniversary meal was held at RAF Wittering week to celebrate the life of Air Vice Marshal Johnnie Johnson.

The event, held on Thursday last week, in the Officers’ Mess at RAF Wittering, was attended by members of the Johnnie Johnson Appreciation Society. Spitfire pilot Johnnie grew up in Leicester and joined the RAF in 1939 where he soon became known as a flying ace who individually shot down 34 enemy planes in aerial combat in the Second World War. Sadly, Johnnie died aged 85 in 2001, but the society continue to celebrate his life. Pride of place at the anniversary meal was a bust the society had made in honour of Johnnie.

Our photo above shows Ray Beresford, John Westcombe, Brian Marsden, John Bircham, SAC Lucy Holt, John Stacy and John Edwards with the bust.