Appeal after cat injured in “horrific attack” in Stamford

A cat owner is appealing for information after her beloved pet was apparently kicked and left wth horrific injuries.

Anna Marie Wing, 49, was devatasted to find her cat Gingey with horrific injuries late on Friday night.

Gingey EMN-161018-114421001

She rushed him to Casterton Vets at 7.30am on Saturday morning, where the cat had to have his left eye removed and his jaw wired. His cheekbone was also smashed and may require specialist surgery.

It is believed the cat had been kicked as all of the injuries were to the left side of his face - and Anna’s neighbour, a police officer, spotted a group of youths running away from Victoria Road in Stamford, shortly before Anna returned home and found Gingey.

She said: “It’s absolutely shocking that someone could do that to an innocent animal. I couldn’t quite believe it - he was in a horrific state. I was absolutely hysterical.”

Gingey was a stray cat and Anna was feeding him for more than a year before she finally took him in about four months ago.

Anna, who has two other cats, described Gingey as “street wise” up until he was castrated, when he became more affectionate and would let anyone stroke him. She believes this may have made him “an easy target”.

She said: “I would dread to think of this happening to someone else’s pet.”

Gingey is still recovering at the vets from his horrific injuries and the incident has been reported to both the police and the RSPCA.

Anyone who witnessed anything should call police on 101, quoting incident number 223 of October 17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anna’s friend Karl Meyer has also set up a JustGiving page to help Anna pay for the veterinary bills, which look set to run into thousands of pounds. So far, the page has raised more than £800.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Anna-Wing-Ginger