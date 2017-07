Have your say

A Stamford woman is trying to find her missing cat.

Thunderlord the Almighty, who is aged two, was last seen on Sunday July 16 in the Mason Drive and Banks Crescent area of Stamford.

Kia Went, his owner, said: “He’s quite a popular cat locally so it’s worrying that nobody has seen him.”

If you have seen him call Kia on 07519920288.