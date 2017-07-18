Appeal for return of rare motorcycle stolen in Folkingham

The owner of a rare motorbike stolen in Folkingham last Sunday is appealing for its safe return.

The bike, a KTM XCF 450 with a 04 plate, of which there are only four of that year in the UK, was taken in West Street in the early hours.

A neighbour reported seeing four males near the bike between 1am and 3am.

There is a £1,000 reward for its return.

Its owner said: “There is a possibility the bike is now just plain orange plastic as the patterns, numbers, coloring are all an easily removable sticker kit.”