Appeal to bring Cypriot cat to UK

This is the adorable kitten which melted the heart of a teenager from Deeping St James after she found it struggling to walk on a busy main road while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Beth Sutton, 19, and her boyfriend Jake Cooper, also aged 19, found the malnourished and sick kitten outside a buggy rental shop in Ayia Napa in mid-September on the last day of their holiday.

A concerned Beth contacted Cypriot animal rescue charity Feral Fundraiser: Animal Helpers, which rescued the poor kitten from the road and took her to a vets so she could be treated for fleas, ringworm and a mouth infection.

Beth named the kitten Ayia and she is now being looked after by foster owner Lin Crawford who cannot afford to care for her after next month.

The caring teenager fears the poor kitten will be homeless again and is desperate to raise around £450 so she can fulfil an agreement to pay back the charity money for Ayia’s vet bills and to fly her adorable furry friend back to the UK on November 12.

Beth, a former The Deepings School pupil, said: “I just desperately want to get her home to the UK where I can take care of her.

“Unfortunately, Cyprus has very little funding for animals like Ayia. Without my fundraising and giving her a forever home in the UK she would risk being put out on the street again as the fosterers simply can’t afford to keep them.

“Unfortunately it was our last day so there was very little we could do. I felt so guilty walking away as although I know there are a lot of stray animals abroad, she really did pull on my heart strings. She followed me for as long as she could and then ran off under a quad bike where she liked to hide. The locals would shoo her out and it just broke my heart seeing such a tiny, poorly looking animal like that.”

Beth, who works as an admin assistant, has always had a soft-spot for cats and has taken in two rescue cats at her home where she lives with mum, Adele, 42, brother Ollie, 17, and half-brother Matthew, aged nine.

Although she admits wanting to bring an abandoned cat home to the UK is a little unusual, Beth’s love for Ayia is so strong that she is determined to make sure she doesn’t become homeless again.

“I love cats. I will be so relieved [to get Ayia home] I will be really happy. My mum and my family think I am doing the right thing.”

To donate visit www.youcaring.com and search for Beth Sutton.