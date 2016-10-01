Appeal to help find missing Stamford cat Bailey

A concerned cat owner is hoping to find her missing pet.

Sara Strid-Coughlan last saw Bailey on the morning of Thursday, September 15, near her home in Elgar Way, off Little Casterton Road, in Stamford.

Appeals for help on social media have led to reports of possible sightings in Gloucester Road, Green Lane, Stirling Road, Sutherland Way and near Arran Road – but so far Bailey has not been located.

Sara’s son, Johan, 10, is very fond of the cat and would love to be reunited with it.

Anyone with any information should call Sara on 07703 030711 or e-mail stridcoughlan@yahoo.com