Appeal to reunite budgie found in Stamford with owner

Do you recognise this adorable yellow and green budgie?

It flew into the garden the garden of Sue Lancaster who lives on Little Casterton Road, Stamford yesterday (July 18) and now she is trying to find the very tame bird’s owner.

Kindhearted Sue has given the bird a roof over its head by letting it stay in her shed.

Sue said: “He or she is tagged and obviously very used to people. He or she is a little star but I need to find its owner.”

So far, Sue has put out an appeal on social media and recorded her find on a found register but despite her efforts she has failed to reunite the cute bird with its owner.

If the budgie is yours or you know who owns it then call Sue on 0771 3654620.