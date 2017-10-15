Apple day proves to be fruitful for visitors

Have your say

Apple enthusiasts enjoyed a special day learning about the fruit and its role in Stamford.

The Stamford Community Orchard Group (SCOG) held the 14th Apple Day event at the weekend with visitors from across the country attending.

It was held at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday.

Experts from the East of England Apples and Orchard Project and SCOG were present to answer questions and provide advice.

Sally Uttley, archivist for SCOG, said: “It was a successful day and it was really good fun.

“Visitors and locals really enjoy it and people come from all over the country.

“We had about 1,000 people through the doors on Saturday and it’s a popular event where we try to raise awareness of local apples.”

There was also a display of English apples and their history for people to see at the event.

Apple guru and SCOG member Denis Smith was at the fun day to answer questions and solve apple related problems.

Visitors could also see a display of apples of the style grown and sold by the Brown family who had a nursery in Stamford between 1830 and 1985.

There were stalls including one selling cider and apple juice, another selling apples and other stall holders selling apple themed items.

People could also try their hand at apple pressing at the event.

A display of apples also revealed the fruit’s history to the curious visiting the arts centre.

A tombola and children’s corner was also included for people to enjoy.

The annual event is always popular and it attracts nearly 1,000 people each year.