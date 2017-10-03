Apple lovers create cider at Big Squeeze

A big squeeze saw amateur brewers press 142 litres of apple juice in a pub garden.

Villagers and visitors took along bags of apples to The Big Squeeze event at The Blue Bell, in Easton-on-the-Hill.

The community event, led by Easton-on-the-Hill Horticultural Society, saw apples washed, chopped and pressed.

The Big Squeeze was over four-hours on Saturday.

Joy Forster, chairman of the horticultural society, said: “It was a very good day and there was a good turnout for the event.

“The apples mainly come from the village but some people brought their own apples as well.

“We might have a cider tasting in February when the cider will have fermented.”

The event also raised £66.40 for Macmillan Cancer Support.