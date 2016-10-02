Applications open for places at drama and dance school

ESPA (Eastern School of Performing Arts) have now opened their applications for fully funded places available for September 2017 in Stamford with transport from across the Peterborough, Rutland, Northamptonshire and South Lincolnshire areas.

Places are now available to students aged 16 to 18 who want to study full time BTEC Musical Theatre or Dance with a view to a career in the industry.

The places are fully funded and are led by dedicated professionals with experience in many areas including film, TV and musicals and run from dedicated studios in the town.

Students can make use of the transport links provided by New College Stamford to get to the school each day and those without GCSE English and maths at a Grade C can also benefit from private tutors working towards retakes of the exams.

The courses are for two years and equivalent of A-level study with opportunities to perform throughout locally and nationally.

Kelly-Ann Gordon, head of Post 16, said: “We are excited to be able to offer these last few places for any students who may have missed out.

“The courses aim to teach the skills needed for a career in the performing arts industry and are taught by talented, enthusiastic and committed teachers. The ESPA family ethos allows for additional ‘home from home’ support whilst students are in our care, making sure they get the best out of the course.”

Anyone wishing to apply for one of the courses needs to call the school on 01780 762000 and arrange an audition and interview.

For more information go to www.easternschool.org.uk