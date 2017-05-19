Aqua Park gears up for reopening

Back for a second year following its highly successful launch in 2016, Aqua Park Rutland is gearing up to reopen - and will be bigger and better.

Aqua Park at Rutland Water will more than double in size for 2017 and will ensure it’s the UK’s biggest water park.

Launching on Saturday, May 27, and open until September 23, the park features more than 36 fun and challenging obstacles to climb, jump, crawl, launch, slide and splash. This awesome adventure course provides an action-packed experience that offers challenge and excitement to all.

The Aqua Park can take up to 100 people each individual session, making it a memorable experience for birthday parties, hen and stag weekends, corporate team building days or summer fun with friends and family.

The park has also commissioned the UK’s tallest inflatable climbing wall, named The Beast - a drop for only the biggest dare devils. New obstacles also include the Action Tower XXL and the Ice Tower XXL providing a different set of challenges for guests to experience.

Designed for a super-soaking good time, tickets are priced at £20 for a 50-minute experience, including a free wetsuit and buoyancy aid in order to tackle the awesome obstacles, balance beams, climbing walls, trampolines and blast bags and more.

The course features obstacles such as Cyclone, the colossal Revolution, Jungle Jim, Kaos, Tango, Freefall Extreme, the Summit Express and many more which promise to deliver real excitement.

At the end of the season, organisers will make a donation to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Due to current high demand, visitors and groups of any size must pre-book online at www.aquaparkrutland.co.uk to avoid disappointment.